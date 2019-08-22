Last updated: 02:36 PM ET, Thu August 22 2019

Norwegian Cruise Line Bans Decorations on Stateroom Doors

Norwegian Escape in New York City. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line has reportedly changed its safety policies to ban passengers from putting anything on the outside of their stateroom doors due to potential fire hazards.

According to Cruise Critic, passengers sailing on several Norwegian ships received a notice on their daily programs stating the cruise line has banned passengers from decorating the doors to their rooms and suites.

Cruise Critic obtained images of the daily programs, which read regarding the changes:

“As per safety requirements, stateroom door decorations are strictly prohibited. Your stateroom steward has been instructed to remove and place all decorations inside the room. Thank you for your understanding and compliance with this safety policy.”

In response, Cruise Critic also received an official comment from Norwegian confirming the policy was implemented by the cruise line:

“We have often communicated that the safety and security of our guests and crew is always of the utmost importance. As such, we have specific requirements in place, including prohibiting stateroom door decorations, which can be a fire hazard.”

The reaction from cruise travelers has been split thus far, with some saying the policy is unfair and takes away an aspect of the trip that they enjoyed. Other passengers applaud the changes, as the signs are not only a potential fire hazard, but could also damage the doors or fall and result in a slip-and-fall accident.

