Codie Liermann | July 23, 2020 1:30 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Why It’s Okay to Travel to a Hotel Right Now
Recent studies are showing that Americans have begun traveling again and show no signs of stopping. You may have a few friends or family members packing their bags for upcoming trips and notice disapproving thoughts moving into your head. Or maybe you’ve been thinking about planning a getaway but are bogged down by guilt of others’ judgment. But the truth is, it’s okay to travel.
For many people, traveling is a huge part of their life, and if borders are opening up and destinations are prepared to once again safely welcome visitors, why shouldn’t people begin traveling again?
It’s no surprise the tourism industry has been hit hard, and it’s up to us travelers to help bring it back.
Many people who are used to jet setting to exotic, international destinations are finding new spots to drive to and explore right here in the United States. This is a great place to start if you’re not yet comfortable getting on a plane or walking through airports.
The hotel industry has been working diligently to implement new health and safety measures to ensure both guests and employees stay safe. The American Hotel & Lodging Association has even created a “Safe Stay Guest Checklist” for travelers.
This is why it’s okay to travel to a hotel right now. Hotels and resorts care deeply about their guests’ safety, and they don’t want to shut down again. They are doing everything in their power to keep people healthy and happy.
First of all, social distancing is a breeze when staying at a hotel right now, as many properties are not booking at full capacity. Hotel guests have several areas to make there own without worrying about getting too close to other people.
Staying in line with social distancing, many hotels are offering contactless options for check-in, check-out and even ordering food and beverages. Using your phone for these procedures means no close contact with hotel staff. And if you do need to interact with hotel employees, they will be wearing the proper protective equipment and have most likely had a temperature check that day.
To top it off, hotels have also taken cleaning to the next level, enhancing sanitation protocols to ensure guests’ rooms and high traffic areas are thoroughly disinfected between use.
All in all, spending time at a hotel may be safer than picking up groceries at your local grocery store.
If you’re eager to get back to traveling, rest assured it’s okay to stay in a hotel right now. It’s important to continue taking the proper safety measures during this ‘new normal’ way of life, but it’s also time to get back out there and do the things we love to do—which for many of us is travel.
