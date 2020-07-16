Codie Liermann | July 16, 2020 7:00 AM ET
Codie’s Corner: Why Tours Might Be the Way to Go Moving Forward
Although borders are beginning to open back up and several destinations are welcoming visitors once again, the only trips many travelers are taking right now are virtual tours around the world and weekend road trips to visit family members and friends.
Some people are still hesitant to travel and others just don’t have the choice since the companies they have reservations scheduled with are still not operating.
Moving into the next few months and even further into 2021, travel trends will be constantly shifting as travelers navigate the “new normal” and companies work to meet the ever-changing needs of those travelers.
Despite what some travelers may think, tours might be one of the best options for travel in the years to come. Some people may be deterred from the group aspect and prefer to go another route such as staying in an Airbnb or Vrbo. But these accommodations come with their own set of uncertainties: Who takes care of the cleaning for these places? How much of a hassle is it if you need to cancel or reschedule?
Furthermore, staying alone in a private rental is nice for some trips, but many individuals travel in order to meet new people. From solo vacationers and couples to families and groups of friends, many people prefer tours so they can connect with other like-minded travelers as they explore new destinations.
Along with hotels and cruise lines, tour operators have been busy preparing to welcome guests again, shifting procedures in order to do so.
Knowing the importance of having smaller groups moving forward, Globus and Cosmos recently announced the launch of Small Group Discovery tours for 2021. Some tour operators, such as Ker & Downey, are even taking it a step further offering private tour options.
With U.S. travelers needing itinerary options for staying close to home, Insight Vacations announced new U.S.-based tours, using local suppliers. The new tours, called Escapes, emphasize hygiene regulations as well as social distancing, with no more than 22 guests allowed at one time in the motorcoach.
Some tour operators, such as Arctic Adventures in Iceland, are even covering the costs for COVID-19 tests in hopes of alleviating any unnecessary stressors for travelers.
"Moving into 2021, I think that escorted/group tours will provide our travelers with a sense of security, that they may not have if they were traveling independently." Jenny Cagle, President of Elm Grove Travel, shared. "That security will be the result of the tour operators commitment to the health and safety of their guests, 'peace of mind' policies allowing for more flexibility based on what is going on in the world, and the fact that they will be actively vetting all of their providers on behalf of the client."
When you travel on a tour, you’re usually on the same form of transportation throughout the entire trip. You’re also with the same group of people and the same guides at each attraction, and tour companies will only take guests to hotels and attractions in which they work closely with, so they are aware that proper health and safety protocols are being followed.
In comparison to an itinerary pieced together with various train, Uber and bus rides, hotel and hostel stays and individually booked day trips, choosing to take a tour where everything is booked together seems like the safer and more reliable route.
Cagle added, “Considering the numerous pieces involved in a trip, I think consumers will feel much more comfortable knowing all of the legwork has been done by a reliable and trusted company.”
