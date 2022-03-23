Codie Liermann | March 23, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Encouraging Your Clients To Take Their Bucket List Trips
There are a few special moments that stand out to me from when I worked full time as a travel agent. One that I remember fondly took place after I returned from a Rocky Mountaineer FAM trip. I had hosted an event at our agency so potential clients could learn more about the company and ended up making a few bookings from it.
The moment I remember wasn’t on the FAM trip or during the event. It wasn’t when I secured some of those bigger bookings. It was when one particular client returned home after his train adventure with his wife and called me to thank me for suggesting such a unique trip. They had never heard of Rocky Mountaineer before our agency event, and they were so grateful to have had the chance to take that vacation. It was a bucket list trip for them.
That phone call gave me the confidence I needed to suggest more unique vacation ideas to other clients – and now is the perfect time for you to start suggesting these types of trips to your clients.
Recent research from Travelport highlights the excitement travelers have to vacation in 2022; it’s said to be “the year of travel.” After two years of travel restrictions, Travelport's data found that people are willing to give up dining at restaurants, shopping and various forms of entertainment in order to travel.
Urging Your Clients To Go Big
With all of this energy and focus towards traveling, it’s an ideal time for travel advisors to suggest clients take their bucket list trips. There are a few great ways to do so.
One idea is sharing how several popular destinations are removing their COVID-19 travel restrictions. We are seeing more and more countries open up borders and welcome tourists with fewer restrictions – and in some cases no restrictions.
There are also plenty of deals to be had right now. Each time a new destination reopens, it’s oftentimes followed by deep discounts at hotels and from tour operators. Keep an eye out for promotions to share with your clients.
While some travelers have their bucket list trip in mind, don’t be afraid to suggest some out-of-the-box ideas that your clients may not have thought of yet. Maybe it’s something as simple as suggesting a new destination or maybe something bigger like a train journey in Canada, a yacht cruise in Europe or a safari in Africa.
If there’s one thing we’ve all learned during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not to take anything for granted, and that includes travel. Don’t hesitate on encouraging your clients to take their bucket list trip this year. Just as my client did, they will thank you for it later.
