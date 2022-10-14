Guest Author | October 14, 2022 8:00 AM ET
International Study Programs Rebound But Russia and China Are Left Behind
International study programs are picking up again after a two-year pandemic pause, but Russia and China are not part of the rebound. College study-abroad programs that existed in the past are being re-established, and students are very excited to go abroad again.
People are champing at the bit to get back.
It makes sense, after so many dreams and educational opportunities were put on hold when the pandemic started students are looking to return to the best international studies programs.
According to The Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange, there was a 53.1 percent decrease in students studying abroad from the United States in 2020. Students coming to the U.S. to study were also impacted: 99 percent of Intensive English Programs said that COVID-19 affected their program in 2020.
But now things are bouncing back for colleges with international study programs. In the U.S., there has been an 83 percent uptick in study-abroad numbers compared to last year, according to a study released by the Institute for International Education (IIE). For students coming into the U.S. for education, the report revealed that 65 percent of institutions have seen an increase in applications from international students.
However, two countries, Russia and China, are not part of the resurgence. Russia's study abroad programs have closed indefinitely due to the war with Ukraine. Some universities are finding Russian language learning opportunities in nearby countries, like Kazakhstan. But that approach can be challenging as tensions related to the war potentially escalate across the adjacent regions.
In China, things are opening up at a glacial pace. Since the pandemic, almost all programs have come to a halt, except for New York University Shanghai and a few others, according to a report. The narrow group of programs permitted to continue in China has caused much consternation for those desiring to continue their education in China.
Changes may be coming, however, as Chinese officials have indicated that it will allow more students into its borders to study. Richard Coward, founder and CEO of higher education consultancy China Admissions urged caution. "It’s a very positive sign, but we still need to be cautious, with students needing permission to return from their university and embassy, and mobility levels as yet far from pre-COVID levels,” he said.
Study abroad program officials are adapting how to operate now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing. Requirements vary among colleges, universities and countries. There may be vaccine, testing or quarantine requirements.
Nearly 81 percent of institutions surveyed by IIE reported they will require vaccination for participation in the program, a large increase from last year when most institutions were considering a vaccine mandate but hadn’t put it in place. Whether students will be required to get the vaccine depends on the policies of the sending university, study abroad partners or the country receiving the students.
John Morris is a paramedic and the account director at Global Rescue where he oversees multiple college and university travel risk and crisis management for study abroad programs.
More Russia, China
More by Guest Author
- How Has Customer Experience Changed in the Tourism Industry? A Look at Before, During and After COVID-19
- Five Tips To Take the Stress Out of Traveling This Holiday Season
- How to Vacation on a Budget
- Over-The-Counter Medicine for Travelers - What You Need to Know
- The Tectonic Shifts in Travel Attitudes and Behaviors
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS