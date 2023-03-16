Lacey Pfalz | March 16, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Is Spring Break Still Cool?
Spring Break is a time of year that remains a popular time to travel for school-aged children, their parents and college students everywhere.
But is it still cool to travel during Spring Break, or has it become overrated and, with the advent of more and more people working flexible jobs with less dependence upon the traditional annual work and school schedule, a less crucial part of the travel calendar?
For some travelers, the holiday will always remain an overrated time to travel, and these folks will opine over the scores of rowdy college students crowding popular beaches from North Carolina to Cancun. This type of Spring Break vacation has maintained a bad reputation for years.
But whether you go blow off some steam in Cancun or take your loved ones on a well-earned trip to Disney World — or somewhere even farther away this Spring Break — the holiday remains an important travel season for 2023.
Our team here at TravelPulse has written a lot about the upcoming Spring Break season since February, and we’ve learned a few things that prove this holiday might be even more popular this year than it was before the pandemic.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) saw January’s travel volumes exceeding those from January 2019 for the first time since the pandemic began. The administration warned travelers to come to airport security checkpoints prepared for high numbers of travelers that will likely exceed those of Spring Breaks in years past.
Data from flight searches also show that interest in traveling during the holiday has increased by 40 percent this year over the same time in 2021, despite looming inflation. AAA booking data found that international travel interest has grown 30 percent from last year’s Spring Break, while multi-generational travel has grown 40 percent.
Mexico, as ever, remains a popular destination for spring breakers, despite travel warnings following dangerous cartel activity, while luxury travel consortia Virtuoso finds that travelers with bigger budgets will be enjoying Spring Breaks in the U.S., Italy, France, Mexico and Spain this year.
For millions of American travelers, Spring Break is a time to relax, welcome warmer weather and sunshine after a long, dark winter and spend quality time with loved ones. Spring Break 2023 is expected to be one of the biggest we’ve seen in years, so it’s easy to say that yes, Spring Break is still pretty cool.
