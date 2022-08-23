Lacey Pfalz | August 23, 2022 11:00 PM ET
Some Tours Might Be Cheaper Than Traditional Vacations
So many of us have done it at least once this year: an idea of a new trip pops into your brain, excitement coursing like an electric current through your brain. You quickly scan your favorite airlines or airline aggregator for flight prices, and your heart plummets. Your newly sprouted dream withers then falls apart.
Oftentimes, the price of a flight can determine whether or not you’ll be able to afford the rest of your vacation, which can be quite disheartening.
There is a way that you might be able to squeeze more value into your vacation, wherever you’d like to go. The answer? Book a guided tour.
I know, you might be thinking: But aren’t guided tours boring?
The answer to your question: They aren’t.
Guided tours have been receiving a fair bit of buzz recently; no longer are they only fun for silver-haired travelers with limited mobility, as their negative conception suggests. Many tour operators offer a variety of specific types of guided tours, from focusing on active adventures and immersive experiences to offering trips solely for solo travelers or for travelers under 35.
They’re also becoming more sustainable and community-oriented. Contiki, Intrepid Travel and EF Go Ahead Tours are all carbon neutral, while plenty of tour operators (including these three) are expanding signature travel experiences that directly create a positive impact on local communities across the globe.
When you look at many tour websites, they’ll often tell you exactly how much free time you’ll have to explore a destination during your trip, too, so you can enjoy traveling with as much or as little guidance as you’d like.
Guided tours can offer a greater value for a trip than a traditional vacation, especially since most tours include many meals, fees for entry into attractions and experiences and any necessary transit between destinations. So besides the price of your initial flights and the price of your guided trip, you only need some extra spending money for any fun souvenirs you find during your journey or for anything else you want to do without your group.
Take G Adventures, for example. One of the world’s largest tour operators, it’s offering a 15-day exploration of the Dalmatian Coast with its The Dalmatian Coast: Croatia, Corfu & Medieval Cities itinerary for a sale price of $1,599 per person, visiting Rome, Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Tirana, Saranda and Corfu.
The small group adventure is available for travelers aged 18-35 and includes stays in hostels and other affordable types of accommodations. The tour operator also offers discounts on select airfare for select booking dates, saving budget-conscious travelers even more.
While this trip is definitely for budget-conscious travelers, there are a lot of them offering different experiences and accommodation levels at prices that could be cheaper than a traditional vacation experience, especially when they also offer reduced airfare or for destinations that are known for being pricier.
So before you let your latest vacation dream die, check out some guided tour options. Who knows? You might find the perfect option for your interests and budget!
