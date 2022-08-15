Last updated: 12:36 PM ET, Mon August 15 2022

EF Go Ahead Tours Offering New Trips To Bhutan and Cuba

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz August 15, 2022

Tiger's Nest Monastery, Bhutan, Kingdom of Bhutan, monasteries
The photo-famous Tiger's Nest Monastery in the Kingdom of Bhutan. (photo vianarvikk / E+)

EF Go Ahead Tours, a global tour operator specializing in sustainable, education-focused guided travel experiences, is offering two new tours to two fascinating destinations in 2023 and 2024: the Kingdom of Bhutan and Cuba.

The tour operator is one of a select few who will be able to take travelers across the Trans Bhutan Trail, which is reopening for the first time in 60 years. Travelers who take the tour can enjoy guided concierge-level service through the visa and entry processes. The tour operator also coordinates all related air travel.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Silversea Silver Shadow

Tauck Partners With Silversea to Expand 2023 US Cruise Offerings

Quark Expeditions, Ultramarine, vessel, sailing, Canadian Arctic, Northwest Passage

Quark Expeditions’ New Ultramarine Begins Sailing the...

Bhutan, kingdom of Bhutan, tours in Bhutan, Bhutan tours, G Adventures

G Adventures to Offer New Trips to Bhutan, Australia and New...

King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Central Holidays Offers New Travel Experiences in Saudi Arabia

The 13-day Bhutan Adventure: The Trans Bhutan Trail offers daily hikes ranging from one mile to six miles long, offering easy opportunities to explore the kingdom’s fortresses, mountainous landscapes, monasteries, temples and culture.

During the guided trip, travelers will enjoy staying in 4-star boutique hotels, enjoy a dinner with a Gross National Happiness expert and learn why Bhutan is consistently ranked one of the happiest places on Earth, learn about Bhutanese astrology with a private reading by a monk astrologer, visit the photo-famous Tiger’s Nest monastery and meet the local women at the Changjiji READ Center, an international non-profit promoting literacy.

“Our itinerary uniquely offers comfort alongside approachable adventure,” said Lael Kassis, Vice President of Market Innovation & Development at EF Go Ahead Tours. “Working with the Trail itself gives our travelers a true understanding of the Bhutanese people and customs. We tap into that curiosity.”

The tour was designed in partnership with The Trans Bhutan Trail and Bhutan Canada Foundation. Tour dates are available in 2023 and 2024 during Bhutan’s dry season, from March through June and from September through October. An optional 2-day extension in Delhi, India is also available.

The 10-day Cuba People & Culture: Havana, Trinidad & Cienfuegos tour takes travelers on a distinctly different type of itinerary. Beginning January 2023, travelers on this tour can enjoy learning about Cuba from those who know it best: the locals.

Cuba, vintage car, EF Go Ahead Tours
A vintage car in Cuba. (photo via EF Go Ahead Tours)

From discussing restoration projects in Old Havana with a local architect and taking salsa dancing and dominoes lessons led by locals to exploring the Bay of Pigs on a historical and environmental excursion, travelers on the tour will get a broad understanding of Cuba, socially, historically, culturally and environmentally.

Guests on the guided tour can enjoy letting the EF Go Ahead Tours team take care of roundtrip flight bookings. Additionally, the tour operator only partners with hotel and restaurant suppliers that are independently operated and uncontrolled by the Cuban government. The tour is led by both an EF Go Ahead Tour Director and a Cuban nationalist guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Bhutan, Cuba

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Silversea Silver Shadow

Tauck Partners With Silversea to Expand 2023 US Cruise Offerings

Tauck

TTC Tour Brands Support Indigenous Tourism with 'Make Travel Matter' Experiences

Spotlighting 2022 Travvy Award Nominees: Tour Operators

G Adventures to Offer New Trips to Bhutan, Australia and New Zealand in September

Collette Announces First Tour Departure to Montana: Big Sky Country

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS