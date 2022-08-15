EF Go Ahead Tours Offering New Trips To Bhutan and Cuba
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz August 15, 2022
EF Go Ahead Tours, a global tour operator specializing in sustainable, education-focused guided travel experiences, is offering two new tours to two fascinating destinations in 2023 and 2024: the Kingdom of Bhutan and Cuba.
The tour operator is one of a select few who will be able to take travelers across the Trans Bhutan Trail, which is reopening for the first time in 60 years. Travelers who take the tour can enjoy guided concierge-level service through the visa and entry processes. The tour operator also coordinates all related air travel.
The 13-day Bhutan Adventure: The Trans Bhutan Trail offers daily hikes ranging from one mile to six miles long, offering easy opportunities to explore the kingdom’s fortresses, mountainous landscapes, monasteries, temples and culture.
During the guided trip, travelers will enjoy staying in 4-star boutique hotels, enjoy a dinner with a Gross National Happiness expert and learn why Bhutan is consistently ranked one of the happiest places on Earth, learn about Bhutanese astrology with a private reading by a monk astrologer, visit the photo-famous Tiger’s Nest monastery and meet the local women at the Changjiji READ Center, an international non-profit promoting literacy.
“Our itinerary uniquely offers comfort alongside approachable adventure,” said Lael Kassis, Vice President of Market Innovation & Development at EF Go Ahead Tours. “Working with the Trail itself gives our travelers a true understanding of the Bhutanese people and customs. We tap into that curiosity.”
The tour was designed in partnership with The Trans Bhutan Trail and Bhutan Canada Foundation. Tour dates are available in 2023 and 2024 during Bhutan’s dry season, from March through June and from September through October. An optional 2-day extension in Delhi, India is also available.
The 10-day Cuba People & Culture: Havana, Trinidad & Cienfuegos tour takes travelers on a distinctly different type of itinerary. Beginning January 2023, travelers on this tour can enjoy learning about Cuba from those who know it best: the locals.
From discussing restoration projects in Old Havana with a local architect and taking salsa dancing and dominoes lessons led by locals to exploring the Bay of Pigs on a historical and environmental excursion, travelers on the tour will get a broad understanding of Cuba, socially, historically, culturally and environmentally.
Guests on the guided tour can enjoy letting the EF Go Ahead Tours team take care of roundtrip flight bookings. Additionally, the tour operator only partners with hotel and restaurant suppliers that are independently operated and uncontrolled by the Cuban government. The tour is led by both an EF Go Ahead Tour Director and a Cuban nationalist guide.
