Guest Author | October 19, 2021 10:00 PM ET
What Travel Experiences Are Women Looking for Today?
Article written by Stephanie Diamond, a veteran international human resources expert who has lived and worked in several different countries. She’s currently VP Human Capital Management for Global Rescue, the leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services.
The travel and tourism industry has seen significant growth in solo female travel and women-only tour operators. According to 2020–21 data by Condor Ferries, travel companies dedicated to woman-only customers have increased by 230 percent over the past few years.
Sisterhood of the Outdoors has guided hunting and fishing trips to women who love the outdoors. WHOA Travel, a boutique adventure company for women by women, offers adventures on four continents. Women’s Hiking Crew is a hiking community for women. Finatical Flyfishing provides women-only worldwide fly fishing trips, complete with female guides.
The travel experiences women are looking for today focus on learning new activities and reconnecting with nature and people.
Many viewers of the 2021 Olympic summer games who watched the debut of the female surfing competition were inspired to learn the sport. It is what 60 percent of the guests do at Costa Rica’s Kalon Surf, a luxury resort and surf camp.
“We have built an experience that helps our guests to relax and recharge by learning or improving their surfing in a beautiful, paradise-like setting full of comfort,” said Kjeld Schigt, founder of Kalon. “You spend every day in the ocean while having fun, having a smile on all the time and connecting with yourself and others again.”
More women are traveling solo, but that doesn’t mean you are always exclusively traveling as a party of one. Sixty percent of female travelers who sign up for WHOA Travel’s classic adventures — group travel adventure tour with pre-set dates — come solo, meaning they arrive knowing no one. But by the time the program ends, they leave with a new set of friends – and a totally new sense of competence.
"When you face a challenge, like summiting Africa's Kilimanjaro or trekking Iceland's glacial terrain, and have these other women to lift you along the way, it forms an incredible bond that lasts," said Allison Fleece, who co-founded the woman-focused adventure travel company in 2015 with fellow adventure enthusiast Danielle Thornton.
“It can be intimidating to take the plunge and sign up for these kinds of activities,” Fleece said. “But when you know you’re doing it with like-bodied or similar-in-age women, you’re all the more encouraged and empowered.”
Self-care, or reconnecting with yourself, is a growing travel goal for women. Imagine staying at a retreat hidden in a 22-acre jungle oasis in Costa Rica. You’re 10 minutes from the beach, steps away from nature paths and a private waterfall and treated to meals crafted by a five-star vegan chef. Then pair it with your favorite activity: yoga. It’s what you’ll find at the Imiloa Institute.
Relinking with nature is another priority among female travelers. Saint Brandon is an ideal place for a digital detox. Located to the northeast of Mauritius, Saint Brandon is a paradise-like island country in the Indian Ocean well-suited for anglers, free divers, kite surfers and nature lovers.
Unfortunately, women of all ages must contend with certain risks on the road. Solo travel, for women and men, means taking some additional precautions.
Having a communications device that works under all circumstances and obtaining emergency medical evacuation protection are essential. Completing a deep research dive about your destination will help prevent cultural faux pas. Keeping your family or friends aware of your itinerary with schedule check-ins is an important lifeline to keep active.
While all forms of travel ground to a halt during the pandemic, the statistics showed that solo female travel was on the rise. As travel returns, solo trips are likely one of the first segments expected to bounce back with tour operators reporting an uptick in solo female travel bookings.
