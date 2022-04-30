Last updated: 02:00 AM ET, Sat April 30 2022

gallery icon Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From April

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 30, 2022

1/19
suitcase, passport and medical mask
The travel essentials during COVID-19 pandemic (photo via elenaleonova / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Airlines -- Never a Dull Moment

What a month.

And, no, despite what the first day of April often signifies, the biggest story of the month – and the year, so far – was no joke.

A judge in Florida struck down the federal transportation mask mandate, a major development in the airline industry and yet a polarizing one at the same time.

The Biden Administration said it would appeal the ruling but, as of publication date of this story, no decision has been made by a higher court.

Here’s a look at airline headlines from the month of April 2022.

1/19

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS