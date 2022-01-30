Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From January
Rich Thomaselli January 30, 2022
January's Top Airline News
Welp, the month of January didn’t start out very well for the airline industry, and it didn’t end all that well, either.
The first month of the new year came in with a continuation of the holiday issues that eventually resulted in massive delays and cancellations. Staffing shortages due to employees calling out sick because of the Omicron variant were the main issue.
The month ended with the first major snowstorm of the winter in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the U.S., again resulting in huge delays and cancellations even in hub cities that were not affected by the snow.
In between? Plenty of news, so here’s a look at airline headlines from the month of January 2022.
