What It’s Really Like To Take A European Night Train
Car Rental & Rail Scott Hartbeck January 21, 2023
Night Trains in Europe
Over the last few years, much has been made about the renaissance of the European night train. Here at TravelPulse, I gave sleeper trains’ newfound head of steam a shoutout in a broader piece on the healthy status of Europan rail back in early 2020—right before the travel world was turned upside down by the pandemic.
For those who are just tuning in, overnight train services in Europe—once commonplace and very famous indeed thanks partly to services like the legendary Orient Express—had become all but extinct by the mid-2010s. Then, just when it looked like night trains were down for the count, a remarkable thing happened: a rising desire for greener travel options coincided with plucky Austrian national rail operator OBB’s reinvigoration of its Nightjet line to set the stage for a comeback.
Before the pandemic, seemingly every month brought an announcement from OBB about a new Nightjet service or news about an upstart competitor intending to ride in their tailwinds.
Reading about it is one thing, experiencing it for yourself is quite another.
So as I began to plan the itinerary for a recent trip around Europe using a Eurail pass, I knew the journey had to include at least one sleeper train. I chose to take the OBB Nightjet from Amsterdam to Vienna and for all the details on what it’s really like to take a European night train these days, just click on the slideshow.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Europe
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS