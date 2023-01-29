The A to Z Guide of Alaska Cruising in 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship M.T. Schwartzman January 29, 2023
Alaska Cruising A to Z
It’s shaping up as a potentially blockbuster cruise season in Alaska, with CLIA Alaska predicting that cruise arrivals will return to 2019’s record of 1.3 million—and could go as high as 1.65 million. It’s also shaping up as an affordable cruise season, with some lines promoting fares starting at as little as $47 a day for a seven-day cruise. The Alaska cruise season is getting longer, as well, with CLIA Alaska reporting that the first ship of 2023 is scheduled for April 17 and the last on October 25. Altogether, more than 20 cruise lines are sailing in Alaska for 2023, with nearly 60 cruise ships large and small sailing around 700 voyages. All rates quoted are per person based on double occupancy as listed on cruise line websites as of January 2023.
