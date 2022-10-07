What You Should Know Before Cruising On the Discovery Princess
Holly Johnson October 07, 2022
Cruising On the Discovery Princess
Princess Cruises is known for offering elegant ships with state-of-the-art technology, as well as an upscale cruising experience that appeals to audiences of all ages. However, the cruise line's mastery of the perfect cruise vacation has never been more on display than it is on the brand's new cruise ship, the Discovery Princess.
Delivered during an official handover at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy in January of 2022, the Discovery Princess has many of the popular features of other Princess Cruises ships. For example, traveling on the Discovery Princess gives you the chance to book one of the brand's famous Sky Suites, as well as access to an on-board casino and a generous central corridor that features a coffee shop, plenty of bars and seating and an endless array of live entertainment.
Still, there are lots of added features to love about this ship, from its onboard mini golf course to its self-service laundry rooms and huge thermal suite. If you're considering a cruise on the Discover Princess in the next few years, you should learn about the ship's exciting features and everything else you should expect.
