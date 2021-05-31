10 Trending July 4 US Travel Destinations
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 31, 2021
The 10 Top Trending July 4 Destinations
July 4th is almost around the corner, and with it comes hot weather, red, white and blue clothing, melting popsicles, fireworks and, of course, travel. VacationRenter pulled their top ten trending destinations for the July 4th weekend to share with us. So ready your American flags, folks, and make sure to pack your coolers, because we're going traveling!
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS