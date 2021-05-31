Last updated: 08:37 PM ET, Mon May 31 2021

gallery icon 10 Trending July 4 US Travel Destinations

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 31, 2021

1/11
Family vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Family vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (photo courtesy of Visit Myrtle Beach)

The 10 Top Trending July 4 Destinations

July 4th is almost around the corner, and with it comes hot weather, red, white and blue clothing, melting popsicles, fireworks and, of course, travel. VacationRenter pulled their top ten trending destinations for the July 4th weekend to share with us. So ready your American flags, folks, and make sure to pack your coolers, because we're going traveling! 

1/11

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS