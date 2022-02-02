Last updated: 02:33 PM ET, Wed February 02 2022

gallery icon 12 Travel Destinations to Celebrate Black History Month in 2022

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 31, 2022

1/17
Black History Month, Black History mural, Black History Phoenix, Phoenix Arizona
Black History Matters mural in Downtown Phoenix. (photo by Kim Banocy)

Immersive Black History and Culture

Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month, an annual tradition and time to celebrate the impact and central role of African Americans throughout U.S. history. Travelers will have numerous chances to learn, pay homage and celebrate all across the country all February long but there are some places that are not to be missed. Here's a look at the top travel destinations to experience Black History Month in 2022.

1/17

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS