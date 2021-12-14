Chile Launches New Social Media Contest in US, Spain and Brazil
Destination & Tourism Chile Patrick Clarke December 14, 2021
Chile Is Back
Chile's tourism board has launched a brand new social media campaign and contest inviting Instagram users to share a photo of the time they felt the most adventurous for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the South American destination. The #ChileisBackChallenge campaign is now live in the United States, Spain and Brazil and will wrap up with the selection of the final winners on January 10, 2022.
