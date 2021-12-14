Last updated: 03:07 PM ET, Tue December 14 2021

gallery icon Chile Launches New Social Media Contest in US, Spain and Brazil

Destination & Tourism Chile Patrick Clarke December 14, 2021

Chile Is Back Campaign, Chile Tourism
Chile Is Back Campaign. (photo courtesy of Chile)

Chile Is Back

Chile's tourism board has launched a brand new social media campaign and contest inviting Instagram users to share a photo of the time they felt the most adventurous for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the South American destination. The #ChileisBackChallenge campaign is now live in the United States, Spain and Brazil and will wrap up with the selection of the final winners on January 10, 2022.

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

