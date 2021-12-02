Chile Updates Entry Requirements Due To Omicron Variant
Chile has once again updated its entry requirements in response to the newly discovered Omicron variant, publishing its Protected Borders Plan, which bans travelers arriving from countries in Southern Africa and postpones its land border reopenings.
The new plan bans entry to non-resident international travelers who have been in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique in the past 14 days. Furthermore, Chileans and residents of Chile arriving from these countries will have to take a post-arrival PCR test and then quarantine for at least seven days regardless of their vaccination status or negative PCR result.
The land border reopenings at Chacalluta, Pino Hachado and Colchane have been postponed and will remain closed for at least two weeks when the situation will be discussed further.
International travelers should be fully vaccinated, be tested negative for COVID-19 with a PCR test and obtain an affidavit and a medical insurance plan covering COVID-19 and a minimum of $30,000 in coverage. Travelers should also test upon arrival and self-isolate until they test negative.
Prior to this new ruling, travelers who had received their booster shots were exempt from all testing requirements. This has been postponed until further notice. Children under 6 must also test at the airport and self-isolate for seven days regardless of their PCR test result.
"We will be strengthening genomic surveillance of all persons coming from abroad to detect the appearance of the new variant in a timely manner. Those travelers with positive PCR and suspicion of the omicron variant will have to carry out their mandatory quarantine in a sanitary residence or wherever the sanitary authority determines,” said Minister of Health Alberto Dougnac.
