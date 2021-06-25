Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Fri June 25 2021

gallery icon The Best Beach in Every State

Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck June 25, 2021

1/51
Ocean Springs Beach
Ocean Springs Beach. (Photo via Simplyphotos/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

United We Sand

There's no doubt that when we daydream about hitting the beach, our minds drift to the seashores of the Atlantic, Pacific or Gulf of Mexico first. Yes, America is surrounded by thousands of miles of stunning seashore, but even landlocked states have beaches that can be the setting for a spectacular summer day. Click on the slideshow to see which strand made the cut in your state. 

1/51

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Scott Hartbeck

Scott Hartbeck

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS