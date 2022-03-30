The Best Worldwide Attractions To Visit During Springtime
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti March 30, 2022
World Attractions Best Experienced in Spring
With the world desperate to escape the confines of pandemic-era living, 2021 saw plenty of people dip their toes in the water in terms of resuming travel, and 2022 appears destined to continue building upon that rebound momentum.
More and more countries have begun to open their borders, even those that have remained completely closed for the past two years, with some even dropping their COVID-era restrictions altogether.
Travelers who missed out on their 2020 vacations, but who weren’t quite ready to venture abroad last year, will be eyeing opportunities to finally take those bucket-list trips. As the year progresses, we’re also bound to see a resurgence of both domestic and international visitors keen to experience the world’s renowned landmarks and cultural sites.
If you’re going to put all that effort into planning an epic post-pandemic trip, you’ll want to be sure you’re booking for an optimal time of year at your destination, when it’s most likely to yield up the very best visitor experience.
A recent study by Next Vacay discovered that tourists have the best chance of seeing the following iconic attractions in their full glory during springtime. These top 10 world-renowned sites are scattered around the globe, ranging from such familiar spots as Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon to exotic locations like Singapore, Beijing and India.
