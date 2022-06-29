Top Destination News From June
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 28, 2022
Catch Up on June's Biggest Destination News
Destinations have been booming this summer, and there has been no shortage of good news about beloved destinations around the world. From countries relaxing their pandemic-era entry requirements or getting rid of them entirely to destinations being recognized for their recovery in travel and tourism, June has welcomed a lot of good news, which we can all agree is a welcome change from the past two years.
Click through this slideshow to catch up on the destination news you might have missed in June, and click the links provided on each slide to read more about each topic.
Consider signing up for TravelPulse's daily newsletter so you don't miss a beat!
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS