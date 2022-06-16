Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Thu June 16 2022

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 16, 2022

Florence, Italy
Florence, Italy(photo by Lauren Breedlove)

As Travelers Flock to Europe, They're also Booking Tours at an Unprecedented Rate

The European summer travel boom is on! It's being seen in cruising, the hospitality industry and now, in tours. According to Vancouver-based private tour marketplace ToursByLocals, travelers have been booking a record number of tours, with desire for them increasing beyond 2019's pre-pandemic levels.

Tours in Paris, for instance, are up 45 percent from 2019's April and May booking data, Lisbon up 40 percent and Athens up 35 percent. ToursByLocals has shared the top ten destinations for taking tours in Europe. From Paris to Florence, many of these destinations are considered cultural capitals – and many are capital cities of their respective countries.

It isn't surprising that travelers would choose to explore these destination by tour: some travelers can feel a sense of anxiety being in a new place, let alone a large city. Having a guided tour or a private one can help ease that stress and bring a confidence to their travels they might not have had wandering the city on their own.

Click through this slideshow to see some of the most popular destinations in Europe for travelers to experience by tour. 

