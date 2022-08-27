Last updated: 12:00 AM ET, Sat August 27 2022

A Firsthand Look at 2022 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World

Entertainment Brooke McDonald August 27, 2022

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 (Photo via Brooke McDonald)

Halloween time has arrived at Walt Disney World, and guests are lining up in droves to take part in the ghoulishly good time. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a ticketed after-hours event at Magic Kingdom, is back for the first time since 2019 and takes place on select nights from Aug. 12 to Oct. 31. The spellbinding soiree runs from 7 pm to 12 am and includes trick-or-treating, a full parade, stage show, fireworks, dance parties and more. I went with my family to the second party of the season and the evening flew by faster than a witch on a broomstick. Here’s how we managed to get the most frightful fun out of our five hours.

