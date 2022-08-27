A Firsthand Look at 2022 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World
Entertainment Brooke McDonald August 27, 2022
Tips for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Halloween time has arrived at Walt Disney World, and guests are lining up in droves to take part in the ghoulishly good time. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a ticketed after-hours event at Magic Kingdom, is back for the first time since 2019 and takes place on select nights from Aug. 12 to Oct. 31. The spellbinding soiree runs from 7 pm to 12 am and includes trick-or-treating, a full parade, stage show, fireworks, dance parties and more. I went with my family to the second party of the season and the evening flew by faster than a witch on a broomstick. Here’s how we managed to get the most frightful fun out of our five hours.
