19 Pet-Friendly Vacation Ideas
Features & Advice Holly Johnson March 25, 2023
Pet-Friendly Vacation Ideas
Traveling with your beloved dog or cat can be a ton of fun, but it only works if you can find a place that's relatively pet-friendly. This typically means finding a pet-inclusive hotel or resort, or searching for a vacation rental that is happy to let you bring your furry friend along for the ride. You'll also want to focus on a destination that offers a place to spend time with your pet, whether you opt for a big city with plenty of dog parks or a tourist destination where pets are welcomed in restaurants.
But, where should you bring your pet in 2023? Since destinations don't normally outlaw pets but hotels and resorts definitely do, it makes sense to start your search with a list of properties that will welcome your four-legged friend with open arms.
Whether you are thinking of visiting Boston, Chicago or New York City over the next year, consider this list of pet-friendly hotels and resorts and all they have to offer.
