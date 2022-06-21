Last updated: 10:40 AM ET, Tue June 21 2022

Fourth of July Travel Trends

Patrick Clarke June 20, 2022

Independence Day fireworks in San Diego, California
Independence Day fireworks in San Diego, California. (photo via razyph/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Latest Travel Trends Ahead of July 4th

Millions of Americans will travel for the long Fourth of July holiday weekend this year. As demand to get away continues to increase more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the way July 4th revelers are traveling and the experiences they value have changed, even if only slightly. Global RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace Outdoorsy recently released its July 4th travel trends report, shedding new light on how and where summer vacationers will travel in 2022. Whether it's prioritizing pet-friendly accommodations or booking a trip further out, some of the key takeaways paint an intriguing picture of how Americans are venturing out this Fourth of July.

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

