Photo Tour of Rivera Maya’s Hottest New Boutique Resort, La Casa de la Playa
Hotel & Resort Eric Bowman March 09, 2022
Get to Know La Casa de la Playa
La Casa de la Playa is a new all-inclusive boutique resort with only 63 suites. The resort opened in December of 2021 and features tons of exclusive perks for guests. In fact, because it is owned by Hoteles Xcaret, all guests at La Casa de la Playa have access to all the Xcaret parks, as well as access to Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Hotel Xcaret Arte. Read on through this slideshow to see the key features of this luxury resort.
