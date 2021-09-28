The Cheapest Cities in the US for 5-Star Hotels

Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Tue September 28 2021

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz September 28, 2021

The Milwaukee river is a great location for beautiful, romantic photographs.
PHOTO: The Milwaukee river is a great location for beautiful, romantic photographs. (photo courtesy of ImagesbyK / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

We all want to enjoy a nice, luxurious bed after a day of exploring a new destination, but many 5-star hotel rates are just too expensive. LuxuryHotel.com analyzed cities around the country to find the top ten cheapest destinations for luxury travel, where 5-star hotels can be had for a fraction of the nation's average. Curious to see which cities made the list?

