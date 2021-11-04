Trends Shaping the Future of Travel for Hotel Industry
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke November 04, 2021
Emerging Hospitality Trends
Hilton released its latest global trends report on Thursday, revealing key insights into how the COVID-19 pandemic changed people and what they're looking for when they travel. "The 2022 Traveler: Emerging Trends and the Redefined Traveler, a Report from Hilton" sheds new light on some of the top trends that will shape the hotel guest experience in 2022 and beyond. Here are some of the biggest takeaways.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS