DoubleTree by Hilton Reveals Official Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke April 09, 2020
Listen up, foodies!
With most travelers stuck at home in their effort to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), DoubleTree by Hilton has decided to share the official recipe for its famous chocolate chip cookies.
"We know this is an anxious time for everyone. A warm chocolate chip cookie can’t solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness," said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton, in a statement.
"We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes."
Find the recipe and baking directions below to start making your own cookies today.
DoubleTree Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe (makes approximately 26 cookies)
1/2 pound butter, softened (2 sticks)
3/4 cup plus one tablespoon granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 & 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 & 1/4 cups flour
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Pinch of cinnamon
2 & 2/3 cups of Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chips chocolate chips
1 & 3/4 cups of chopped walnuts
INSTRUCTIONS
—Cream butter, sugar and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for about 2 minutes.
—Add eggs, vanilla and lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for about 2 minutes, or until light and fluffy, scraping down bowl.
—With the mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.
—Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.
—Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 2 inches apart.
—Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.
—Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for about 1 hour.
