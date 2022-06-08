Europe Travel: Updated Entry Requirements For Each European Country
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz June 08, 2022
Summer Travel Boom Continues Reopening Trend
Germany and Italy are the latest popular European destinations to have significantly relaxed or removed their pandemic-era entry requirements entirely, bringing the number of restriction-free European countries higher than it's been in two years – and travelers love it!
Visit our country-by-country guide for the current information about entry restrictions around Europe and beyond. Visit travel.state.gov to read more about entry requirements, travel advisories and more, or visit a specific country's tourism website to see the most detailed entry guidelines.
Read on to learn about the rest of the up-to-date entry requirements for every country in Europe.
