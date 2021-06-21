Hallmarks of a St. Maarten Vacation
Travel Agent Travel Agent Academy Linda Truilo June 21, 2021
Value and Variety Are Hallmarks of a St. Maarten Vacation
The tiny two-nation island of St. Maarten/St. Martin is widely recognized for offering excellent value for vacationers at the crossroads of the Caribbean. Within its 37 square miles, not only can visitors experience both Dutch and French culture for the price of one convenient flight, but they will also have a stunning array of picturesque landscapes to explore – from blissful beaches to imposing mountains – and a full range of activities. The St. Maarten Specialist course at TravelAgentAcademy.com focuses on the Dutch side but emphasizes that visitors should feel free to venture all over the island. Click through this slideshow to learn more.
