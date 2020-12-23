Aer Lingus Joins American Airlines in Trans-Atlantic Partnership
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood December 23, 2020
Officials from American Airlines are applauding the decision to allow Aer Lingus to join the trans-Atlantic joint business between American, British Airways, Iberia and Finnair.
The decision was made by the United States Department of Transportation and granted antitrust immunity that would enable the flag carrier airline of Ireland to join the joint business partnership.
The trans-Atlantic agreement has brought significant benefits to millions of passengers since its launch in 2010, with travelers enjoying lower fares and easier journeys to more destinations through better-aligned schedules and frequencies.
With the addition of Aer Lingus’ Dublin hub and its complementary network, American’s customers will have significantly more travel options. The partnership will also add new European destinations not currently served by any other trans-Atlantic joint business.
In addition, Aer Lingus customers will now have access to more than 200 new U.S. destinations through the trans-Atlantic partnership.
Last week, American announced the expansion of its acceptance of the VeriFLY app, a mobile health wallet that guides customers to track and verify their COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements.
