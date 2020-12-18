American Airlines Expands COVID-19 Requirements App
December 18, 2020
American Airlines announced the expansion of its acceptance of the VeriFLY app, a mobile health wallet that guides customers to track and verify their COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements.
Travelers flying with American starting on December 22 from Miami International Airport to destinations in Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador can use VeriFLY to ensure they meet the government-required entry guidelines and access an expedited check-in lane.
American customers traveling to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador will also be able to use LetsGetChecked for their required, preflight COVID-19 test, beginning December 22.
“Travel and testing requirements can be complex and using apps such as VeriFLY and offering testing through LetsGetChecked can make the process easier and more straightforward for our customers,” American Vice President Julie Rath said. “Customers using VeriFLY are saving more than 10 minutes on average during check-in, while also having the peace of mind that they have completed all the necessary requirements that their destination currently has in place.”
“Ordering and taking a test through LetsGetChecked is also a simple and convenient option that has received incredibly positive feedback from our customers,” Rath continued.
With the addition of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, American will offer preflight testing to 10 countries. Travelers on these flights can begin ordering the at-home test kits from LetsGetChecked on December 18 and use them for travel beginning December 22.
Earlier this week, American announced it would extend its change-fee waiver to all new bookings made by January 31, 2021, on any of the airline’s routes.
