Last updated: 12:03 AM ET, Mon July 18 2022

Airfare Prices on a Downward Trend?

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti July 18, 2022

plane, airplane, globe, flight, booking, tickets, airfare, laptop, online, search
Person booking flight tickets on a laptop. (Photo via Motortion / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

With the 4th of July holiday now in our collective rearview, the busy summer travel season’s peak period would seem to have passed, at least conjecturally speaking. One wonders whether the summer’s sky-high price of plane seats will recede with it.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, airfare prices were one of the few areas to decline during a period when inflation soared more steeply than it has in four decades, rising 9.1 percent over a year ago and surpassing even experts’ expectations.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Lisbon, Portugal Skyline

gallery icon Top Trending Bucket-List Destinations

airport, baggage, claim

What To Do if Your Checked Bag Gets Lost, What You’re Owed

Passport, mask, CDC, vaccination, card, records, proof, COVID-19, vaccines, boosters

US Extends COVID-19 Public Emergency - What It Means for Travel

Airport billboard panel with canceled flights.

The Summer’s Worst US Airports for Flight Delays and...

The price of flights fell by a meager 1.8 percent in June, while still outstripping last year’s prices by 34.1 percent. Okay, we’re not saying airfares fell by much, but a price drop is always a welcome trend. The price of plane tickets often drops following the summer travel season’s peak, as many families have already taken their vacations and kids head back to school.

Despite exorbitant airfare costs and fewer available flights, as airlines and airports struggle to balance consumer demand with limited staffing and operations, Americans have continued to pay high prices to go on their vacations.

The surge in post-pandemic travel that’s continued through spring and summer has driven air carriers’ revenues above 2019 levels, but escalating fare costs have begun to force many travelers to alter or abandon their plans.

Travel savings, budget, money.
Travel savings. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / surasaki)

But, at some point, the sheer expense is bound to make air travel a cost-prohibitive prospect for many. The question now, noted CNBC, is how tenable travel demand will remain as these record-high inflation rates persist and an economic slowdown looms.

Nevertheless, airline execs remain optimistic about sales for the near future, betting that Americans’ pent-up hunger for travel outside their own backyard will carry through.

“People have not had access to our product for the better part of two years,” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said during last week’s quarterly earnings call. “We’re not going to satisfy...that thirst, in a space of a busy summer period.”

Still, Bastian qualified his outlook by saying, “We also acknowledge that our crystal ball is only about three to four months right now and it doesn’t go all the way as far as people would like us to think…But everything we see tells us that we’ve got to run.”

Airlines, airfare, airplane, pricing, cost, cash, bills, money, dollars
Airline ticket pricing concept. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Evgen_Prozhyrko)

Others’ opinions differ. “Come the fall, the impact of cost inflation on consumers’ and corporate travelers’ discretionary income and budgets could lead to softening aggregate demand for air travel,” Jonathan Root, a transportation analyst at Moody’s Investors Service, wrote last month.

Even if that turns out to be the case, airlines’ already trimmed-down flight schedules should compensate for any decline in demand, goes the rationale. “The current capacity constraints would protect the airlines from having too much capacity, should this occur,” Root agreed in his analysis.

“Right now, people just have money to burn,” remarked Adam Thompson, founder of the consulting firm Lagniappe Aviation. “Once people no longer have money to burn, you have to convince them they want to buy your product.”

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Cash and cards together

Yes, Under the Right Circumstances You Can Make Money From the...

Boeing Sees Need for 41,000 More Planes by 2041

Advisory Firm Waffles Again, Urges Spirit Airlines to Choose JetBlue Offer

gallery icon Cheap Flight Routes to America's Top National Parks

Looming Airline Mechanic Shortage Could Prolong Flight Disruptions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS