TravelPulse Podcast: Inflation’s Impact on the Travel Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 06, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman records from IPW 2022 in Orlando, Florida. He first discusses the latest trending news stories in the travel industry, including key destination updates and the United States' new national travel and tourism strategy.
Later in the show, Bowman is joined by Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. Eylon shares insights and data showcasing how inflation is impacting the travel industry right now. The interview with Eylon begins at the 12:35 mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
