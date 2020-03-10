Airlines for America Reports US Air Travel Is Very Much Open for Business
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti March 10, 2020
Airlines for America (A4A)—the advocacy network which, alongside the Administration, Congress. air carriers and labor organizations, helps to ensure safety, security, environmental responsibility and customer service within the U.S. airline industry—has released a new statement to help educate and reassure the traveling public about air travel amid escalating fears surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus.
With the spring-break season approaching, it’s important for vacationers to realize that it’s safe to fly and there is no need to cancel their travel plans.
A4A wants aims to set the record straight, answering, “false media narratives that have led to confusion and uncertainty across the country.” U.S. airlines’ first priority remains the safety and wellbeing of both their passengers and crew, and they will not fly anywhere deemed unsafe by officials. There are, in particular, no restrictions on U.S. domestic travel.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has actually advised against the application of travel or trade restrictions, saying that they’re “not effective” preventing the spread of COVID-19, and potentially and unnecessarily damaging to the economy.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director, Robert Redfield, reiterated, "I just want to echo again that the risk is low—the risk is low. I encourage Americans to go about their life. That includes travel to California, Oregon, and the state of Washington," where there’ve been a limited number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
A4A cites numerous other health experts, business leaders and public officials who continue to affirm that the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low for healthy travelers who follow some common-sense CDC guidelines and the usual precautionary measures suggested by the WHO, including:
—Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
—In the absence of soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
—Avoid touching your eyes, hands and mouth
—Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze
U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, also affirmed that, although there are those who would be at risk for serious illness, should they contract the COVID-19 virus—including older adults and those having chronic, underlying medical conditions like diabetes, cardiac or pulmonary disease—the threat remains low for the vast majority of Americans.
For their part, U.S. airlines continue round-the-clock to heighten their disinfection and cleaning protocols on all aircraft, focusing particularly on those cabin areas most touched by passengers, such as armrests and tray tables. Air carriers are also collaborating with airport operations, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to ensure that airports’ public spaces are being routinely cleaned and appropriately disinfected.
For more information, visit AirlinesTakeAction.com.
