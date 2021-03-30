Alaska Airlines Announces Bucket List Sale
March 30, 2021
Alaska Airlines announced the launch of a new Bucket List Sale on flights from Anchorage to several key domestic markets.
The carrier revealed travelers can now save up to 21 percent on summer 2021 fares to and from Alaska, including service to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Maui, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.
Discounted fares are available for purchase through Alaska Airlines’ official website by using the discount code BUCKETLIST.
“Whether you want to pod in an RV or spread your wings in our naturally, socially distanced outdoor spaces, Alaska is ready to welcome you,” Alaska Airlines director Scott Habberstad said. “As a life-long Alaskan, Alaska is the hometown airline with the best service and most routes to get you directly into an amazing Alaska summer.”
“Alaskans take pride in our great state and it's time to safely welcome guests back to the Last Frontier,” Alaska Airlines regional vice president Marilyn Romano said. “This past year has been difficult and all of us that call Alaska home are ready for visitors. Alaska is the perfect destination to reconnect and create memories that will last a lifetime.”
Alaska’s former interstate travel restrictions have been downgraded to a Health Advisory, with out-of-state travelers no longer required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result to gain entry, but are strongly encouraged to do so. A second test, to be taken between five and 14 days after arrival in Alaska, is also strongly recommended, but not required.
