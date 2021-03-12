Alaska Airlines Announces Four New Routes for Summer 2021
March 12, 2021
With consumer demand for air travel expected to increase as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts continue, Alaska Airlines is continuing to strengthen its Pacific Northwest connections for the coming summer season. The carrier today announced the addition of four new routes that will link Boise to Chicago O'Hare and Austin to a pair of new Seattle-area destinations.
Starting June 17, Alaska will commence flying daily nonstops between Boise and Chicago, and between Boise and Austin. Both routes will be available year-round and flown aboard Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jet with its three cabin classes, and window- and aisle-seating only (there are no middle seats). Alaska will also offer an additional daily flight between Boise and Sacramento. With the addition of these new connections, Alaska will operate 28 daily flights from Boise this year, with departures to 12 different cities.
The flights connecting Idaho’s capital and Illinois’ most populous city will provide Alaska’s customers access to American Airlines’ domestic and international networks. Starting March 31, when Alaska joins American as a member of the Oneworld alliance, guests can enjoy a seamless travel experience between the two carriers.
"Alaska has long been Boise's largest carrier and we're excited to grow our presence with new eastward connections," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of network and alliances. "As Boise continues to grow its diverse and vibrant economy, we look forward to serving the needs of the community with nonstop flights, low fares and great service."
"Alaska Airlines' announcement today is a testament to their commitment to grow with the Treasure Valley. The new flights open up markets and create greater connectivity for Boise's residents and visitors," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "The Boise Airport looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with Alaska Airlines long into the future."
Alaska’s summer schedule will include two new destinations for the airline: Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Redding, California. Both these places offer fantastic opportunities for outdoor recreation—something that will remain in demand as travelers continue to seek fresh air and wide-open spaces. Idaho Falls is actually the western gateway to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, while, in Northern California, Redding provides convenient access to Mount Shasta and the Redwoods.
Starting June 17, the new year-round service, flown aboard Horizon's Q400 turboprop aircraft, will connect both Idaho Falls and Redding to Seattle. The new service will represent the first route to operate year-round between Idaho Falls and a West Coast airport, as well as the only nonstop flight between Seattle and Redding.
|Start Date:
|City Pair:
|Frequency:
|Aircraft:
|June 17, 2021
|Boise - Chicago O'Hare
|Daily
|E175
|June 17, 2021
|Boise - Austin
|Daily
|E175
|June 17, 2021
|Seattle - Idaho Falls
|Daily
|Q400
|June 17, 2021
|Seattle - Redding
|Daily
|Q400
For more information, visit alaskaair.com.
