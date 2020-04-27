Alaska Airlines Donated Over One Million Meals to Charity
April 27, 2020
Alaska Airlines announced it has donated more than one million meals to help local food banks across the country support the most vulnerable communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Along with the non-profit Alaska Airlines Foundation, the carrier provided more than 896,000 meals through a donation of $200,000 to 14 local food banks in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.
In addition, 273,000 meals were provided through donations of fresh food to community food banks due to service changes on board and in airport lounges.
“In this difficult time, food security is a challenge for countless families, with many seeking help for the first time in their lives,” Alaska Airlines Foundation chairman Diana Birkett Rakow said in a statement. “Supporting the growing demands on our local food banks is a critical need and the employees of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air have been passionately engaged in this effort for many years. We ask you to join all of us in supporting those organizations that are supplying meals to help families have the food they need to thrive.”
Alaska Airlines also launched the #MillionMealsChallenge with employees and guests, which encourages donations through the end of May to local food banks and the carrier’s hunger relief partners to raise funds for another one million meals for communities in need.
Last week, the Alaska Airlines Foundation also awarded $315,000 to 23 nonprofits in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. These LIFT grants, the first round of 2020, are in response to the urgent needs of food insecurity, shelter, remote educational support and other needs of families caused by the viral pandemic.
“We're thankful to have foundation funds to be able to directly support people who need it most,” Rakow continued.
