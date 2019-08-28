Alaska Airlines Expanding West Coast Service Between California, Pacific Northwest and Alaska
With tickets already on sale, Alaska Airlines will begin flying eight new West-Coast routes in early January 2020, which will provide daily, nonstop departures that link Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana in the north with San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego in the south. With this new, nonstop jet service, Alaska Airlines aims to appeal to business travelers along the West Coast, as well as providing new options to the leisure market.
"We're excited to offer even more nonstops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in California," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. "Whether it's travel for a weekend getaway to Missoula or a day trip to San Francisco, we're proud to offer nearly 600 daily flights between West Coast cities."
The new scheduled service will directly link the following destinations:
— Spokane to Los Angeles (two daily departures)
— Spokane to San Francisco (two daily departures)
— Redmond / Bend, Oregon to Los Angeles
— Redmond / Bend, Oregon to San Diego
— Redmond / Bend, Oregon to San Francisco
— Boise to Los Angeles (two daily departures)
— Missoula, Montana to Los Angeles
— Anchorage to San Francisco
From major gateway airports along the West Coast—such as San Francisco and Los Angeles—Alaska’s customers can readily connect with its Global Partners to reach more than 900 destinations worldwide.
The majority of these new departures will be flown aboard the Embraer 175 passenger jet, an aircraft without any middle seats—just aisle and window seating. All new routes will be flown in a three-class cabin, which includes First and Premium classes. Passengers in all classes will enjoy Alaska’s award-winning, in-flight service; fresh, seasonal food and beverage selections; the most free movies in the sky, with hundreds of free films and TV shows available to stream on personal devices; free texting offered on most flights; and paid Wi-Fi connectivity available.
Alaska is also increasing the frequency of select flights serving West Coast airports, including:
— An additional flight between San Francisco and Orange County, California, for a total of seven daily nonstop (Beginning January 7)
— A second daily flight added between San Francisco and Chicago O'Hare (Beginning March 19)
— San Diego-to-Orlando service, currently flown five times per week, will become a daily nonstop service (Beginning January 7)
— Second daily flights added between San Diego and Boise, and San Diego and Santa Rosa, California (Beginning March 19)
— Nonstop service between San Diego and San Jose, California, will increase from four to six flights daily (Beginning March 19)
— A second daily flight added between San Diego and Boston (Beginning May 21)
