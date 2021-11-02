Alaska Airlines Expands British Airways Codeshare in 16 New Markets
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 02, 2021
It must be the day for codeshare expansions.
On the heels of JetBlue Airways’ announcement of an expansion with Icelandair, Alaska Airlines today announced it will further its codeshare agreement with British Airways by expanding into 16 more cities.
"We're excited to deepen our partnership with British Airways," Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. "Alaska guests have valued access to London and Europe with British Airways for years, and the additional pathways announced today will make it even more convenient."
The announcement continues a flurry of activity for Alaska Airlines since the carrier joined the oneworld Alliance. Since March of this year, Alaska has added 188 additional codeshare routes or an increase of 39 percent of its routes.
That includes new partnerships with member airlines Qatar Airways and Iberia Airlines, and expanded cooperation with existing oneworld partners American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Finnair.
Those six oneworld airlines currently offer 16 daily international flights to Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. With oneworld and its additional airline partners, Alaska customers can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world.
