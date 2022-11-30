Alaska Airlines Launches Electronic Bag Tag Program
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 30, 2022
Alaska Airlines is the first U.S. carrier to launch an electronic bag tag program allowing passengers to tag their luggage through the airline's mobile app before they arrive at the airport.
At least 2,500 Alaska Mileage Plan members will begin receiving their electronic bag tag this week, the airline announced. "Those elite status members included in the first wave of the program are guests who have traveled in the last 12 months, checked-in at least one bag and were among the first to register to use the device."
The three-by-five-inch devices are updated with a guest's flight information through the airline's mobile app during check-in so travelers can head straight to the bag drop area upon arrival at the airport. It's estimated that the new bag tag program will reduce the time guests spend in airport lobbies by as much as 40 percent, shortening lines and saving on paper bag tags. Conveniently, the devices don't require charging or batteries.
Guests will be able to purchase the electronic bag tag in 2023 for any and all Alaska Airlines marketed flights operated by Alaska, Horizon Air and SkyWest Airlines.
"The last thing our guests want to do is stand in line," said Charu Jain, senior vice-president of merchandising and innovation for Alaska. "With the addition of the Alaska Airlines electronic bag tag, our guests can complete almost all of their check-in tasks – from the comfort of their home, at work or on the way to catching their flight."
"We've tested our electronic bag tags on countless flights across the country, including international routes where Alaska Airlines flies, and the devices have performed exactly as they're meant to," added Jain. "We'll collect feedback from our first wave of users before the devices become available to purchase to all our guests early next year."
