Last updated: 10:28 AM ET, Thu May 20 2021

Alaska Airlines Launches Nonstop Service Between Seattle, Cincinnati

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 20, 2021

Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
PHOTO: Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (photo via 400tmax/iStock Unreleased)

Alaska Airlines announced the daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati that was scheduled to start last year officially debuted Thursday.

The flights between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Northern Kentucky International Airport were initially scheduled to take off on August 18, 2020, but the pandemic delayed the original start date.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
JetBlue

JetBlue Announces New Flights Between New York City, London

Colosseum with clear blue sky and clouds in Rome, Italy

American Airlines Now Welcoming All Visitors to Italy

United Economy Plus seats

United Airlines Adds Domestic, International Service Ahead of...

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway

US Airlines Increase Flights to European Countries Welcoming...

The new route makes it convenient for guests flying from Cincinnati to connect to dozens of destinations across the West Coast through Alaska Airlines’ hub in Seattle. Cincinnati becomes the carrier’s 95th nonstop destination from Seattle.

“For years we've heard from flyers and our corporate clients that they'd like Seattle's hometown carrier to connect Cincinnati with the Puget Sound region,” Alaska Airlines vice president Brett Catlin said. “We couldn't be more excited to rollout our newest Midwest destination adding the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region to the Alaska's network while furthering our commitment to Seattle.”

From Seattle, passengers can continue their journeys to other West Coast destinations or the islands of Hawaii. With Alaska's recent membership in the oneworld global alliance, guests can also connect to nonstop flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Earlier this month, Alaska Airlines partnered with Boxed Water Is Better to remove all single-use plastic bottles in First Class and replace them with Boxed Water, which is packaged in 92 percent plant-based cartons.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
FAA building in Washington, DC

FAA Believes Most Airlines Won’t Weigh Passengers

Former Airline Employee Says Carrier Blackballed Her for Reporting Sexual Assault

Airport Security Has Changed Because of the Pandemic: What You Should Know

Two Months After Going Public, Sun Country’s Main Investor Reduces Stake

La Compagnie To Resume Flights in June

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS