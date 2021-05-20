Alaska Airlines Launches Nonstop Service Between Seattle, Cincinnati
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 20, 2021
Alaska Airlines announced the daily nonstop service between Seattle and Cincinnati that was scheduled to start last year officially debuted Thursday.
The flights between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Northern Kentucky International Airport were initially scheduled to take off on August 18, 2020, but the pandemic delayed the original start date.
The new route makes it convenient for guests flying from Cincinnati to connect to dozens of destinations across the West Coast through Alaska Airlines’ hub in Seattle. Cincinnati becomes the carrier’s 95th nonstop destination from Seattle.
“For years we've heard from flyers and our corporate clients that they'd like Seattle's hometown carrier to connect Cincinnati with the Puget Sound region,” Alaska Airlines vice president Brett Catlin said. “We couldn't be more excited to rollout our newest Midwest destination adding the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region to the Alaska's network while furthering our commitment to Seattle.”
From Seattle, passengers can continue their journeys to other West Coast destinations or the islands of Hawaii. With Alaska's recent membership in the oneworld global alliance, guests can also connect to nonstop flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Earlier this month, Alaska Airlines partnered with Boxed Water Is Better to remove all single-use plastic bottles in First Class and replace them with Boxed Water, which is packaged in 92 percent plant-based cartons.
Sponsored Content
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS