Alaska Airlines Unveils New Plane as Part of Commitment to Education, Racial Equity
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke April 27, 2021
Alaska Airlines has unveiled a new aircraft to showcase its commitment to increasing racial diversity, cultivating an inclusive culture and working alongside community-based organizations to promote education and career development.
Developed in partnership with UNCF—the nation’s largest minority education organization—"Our Commitment" will fly throughout the airline's network with the hopes of inspiring conversations, raising awareness and spreading the word about UNCF.
The custom-painted Boeing 737-900 ER features artistic renderings of more than a dozen students who are connected to Alaska Airlines employees as well as memorable quotes from legendary social activists throughout history, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela. "The time is always right to do what is right," reads one of King's famous quotes.
Alaska Airlines said that employees inspired the aircraft following conversations with its Black business resource group known as Alaska Air Group Black Employees, Allies & Advocates (ABEA) concerning the nationwide civil unrest last summer. Chicago-based artist and designer Ade Hogue and designer Johnny Mack, who has previously designed ten of Alaska's special liveries, helped turn the idea into reality, with Hogue finding inspiration in Civil Rights Movement-era imagery.
In addition to the unique look, passengers flying the aircraft can look forward to seatback cards and digital resources detailing Alaska's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion commitments and UNCF programs.
"As a company, we know we are not yet where we need to be when it comes to diversity, but we are inspired and guided by our value to do the right thing. With this aircraft, we are doing the right thing by amplifying the conversation around education, equity and belonging and taking it to the skies," Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement. "This aircraft will continue to be an inspiration for us on the journey."
The airline will also donate one million miles annually to support students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and has established a scholarship fund through UNCF to help students overcome the financial obstacles of getting a college education.
Earlier this month, United Airlines revealed an ambitious plan to train 5,000 new pilots by 2030, with at least half of them women and people of color.
