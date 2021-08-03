Alaska Airlines Launches Three-Day Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way
Alaska Airlines is pledging to be the "Official Airline of Rescheduled Events" this summer, launching a three-day fare sale to help travelers make up for moments and milestones they may have missed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alaska's latest sale runs Tuesday through Thursday, August 3-5 for travel between September 7 and November 17 and November 30 through December 15, 2021. Travelers can visit AlaskaAir.com to purchase fares as low as $39 one-way by 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday.
The system-wide fare sale features deals across Alaska's entire network, including dozens of new routes added since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Sample sale fares available this week include Los Angeles-San Francisco from just $39 one-way, Seattle-San Diego from as low as $59 one-way, San Jose-Maui, Hawaii for as little as $99 one-way and Portland-Lihue, Hawaii from $149 one-way. The carrier permanently eliminated change fees for fares purchased on or after May 1, 2021. However, day-of-week restrictions apply in some markets.
"According to Value Penguin by LendingTree, nearly half of Americans canceled their summer vacations in 2020 due to COVID-19," Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines managing director of brand and marketing communications, said in a statement. "We're making up for these missed moments by providing our guests with the deal of the year to reunite with grandma, attend a postponed wedding or a rescheduled retreat."
Alaska is planning additional promotions and surprises throughout the month of August.
