Allegiant Announces New Routes for 2020
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 12, 2019
Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air announced it would be adding five new nonstop routes, including two flights to the Gulf Coast and three flights to Nashville.
To celebrate the twice-weekly nonstop routes, Allegiant is offering one-way fares for as low as $55.
On February 13, 2020, Allegiant will launch service to Nashville International Airport from Des Moines International Airport, to Punta Gorda Airport in Florida from Richmond International Airport and to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport from Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania.
Then on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020, the discount carrier will debut flights from Nashville to Appleton International Airport in Wisconsin. The following day will see Allegiant start flying between Tennessee and Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport in Mississippi.
“We're excited to continue the phenomenal growth of 2019 by adding five new route options to the Allegiant network,” Allegiant vice president Drew Wells said in a statement. “We know customers will love having new nonstop travel options out of their hometown airports to fun destinations just in time for spring break and summer vacations.”
In August, officials from Allegiant added 24 new seasonal and year-round nonstop routes that included a return to Palm Beach, Florida and Fort Collins, Colorado.
In addition, the budget airline revealed in June it was adding 10 nonstop routes to its network, including three new destinations: State College, Pennsylvania; Traverse City, Michigan; and Redmond, Oregon.
