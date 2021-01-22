American Airlines Adds At-Home Wine Delivery Service
For the first time ever, American Airlines is making its award-winning wine program available to anyone 21 years or older from the comfort of their home.
American’s new Flagship Cellars at-home wine experience is a passport to the world with flexible subscriptions or build-your-own case options. The curated collection features exclusive ultra-premium wines at a lower price and with AAdvantage mileage benefits.
As part of the Flagship Cellars program, American will hand-pick wines from its Flagship wine collection based on each customer’s preferences. Subscriptions may be for a limited time and can be canceled at any time.
Customers can also select from curated collections of mixed wines, build their own custom box or purchase a monthly subscription—which includes three prestigious wines—for $99.99, including delivery.
“For wine lovers around the world, wine provides a deeper connection to the places they enjoy visiting,” American Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said. “We created Flagship Cellars to provide more ways for customers to enjoy our Flagship wine even if they aren’t flying in one of our premium cabins.”
In addition, American AAdvantage loyalty program members can earn two miles per dollar spent on every order when they provide their AAdvantage number during checkout.
On Wednesday, American announced it would continue to waive change fees for customers booking tickets for any new travel purchased by March 31. The carrier is providing travelers with additional flexibility as part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
