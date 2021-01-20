Last updated: 01:20 PM ET, Wed January 20 2021

American Airlines Extends Waiver for Change Fees

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood January 20, 2021

Electrostatic spraying on American Airlines plane.
PHOTO: Electrostatic spraying on American Airlines plane. (photo via American Airlines Media)

American Airlines announced it would continue to waive change fees for customers booking tickets for any new travel purchased by March 31.

The carrier is providing customers with additional travel flexibility as part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry.

The waived change fees are applicable to any first-class, business class, Premium Economy, Main Cabin or Basic Economy tickets purchased on or before March 31 for future travel. American passengers must pay any applicable difference and fare rules may apply depending on the ticket.

As part of the changes, travelers are allowed to change their origin and destination cities.

American has made several major announcements recently, including the introduction of an easy way to provide results of a negative COVID-19 test and other documents currently required for International travel into the United States.

The new VeriFLY app is a mobile health passport that will help customers understand and verify travel requirements and is available for travelers starting January 23.

Earlier this month, the airline also revealed changes to its emotional support and service animal policies and procedures.

American will no longer authorize new travel for animals that do not meet the updated definition set by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT), such as emotional support animals. Existing bookings involving emotional support animals will be honored through February 1.

