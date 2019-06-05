American Airlines Announces Details of Planned Hospitality Center

Last updated: 09:10 AM ET, Wed June 05 2019

American Airlines previously announced plans to build a new campus in Dallas, but the company revealed Tuesday the project would include a hotel and conference center.

According to The Dallas Morning News, construction on American’s $250 million hospitality center is set to begin within the next two months and should be completed by mid-2021. The facility will include a 600-room hotel and a conference and training facility.

In total, the hospitality center will measure 620,000-square-feet and include office space, retail areas, hotel rooms, dining facilities, a tavern and a 131,000-square-foot conference and training center for employees.

American’s managing director of campus properties, Kirk Hotelling, told The Dallas Morning News the new facility would replace the old flight attendant school and serve as the training location for employees.

When completed, American’s new hospitality center will be located southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

