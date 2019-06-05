American Airlines Announces Details of Planned Hospitality Center
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood June 05, 2019
American Airlines previously announced plans to build a new campus in Dallas, but the company revealed Tuesday the project would include a hotel and conference center.
According to The Dallas Morning News, construction on American’s $250 million hospitality center is set to begin within the next two months and should be completed by mid-2021. The facility will include a 600-room hotel and a conference and training facility.
In total, the hospitality center will measure 620,000-square-feet and include office space, retail areas, hotel rooms, dining facilities, a tavern and a 131,000-square-foot conference and training center for employees.
American’s managing director of campus properties, Kirk Hotelling, told The Dallas Morning News the new facility would replace the old flight attendant school and serve as the training location for employees.
When completed, American’s new hospitality center will be located southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
For more information on American Airlines, Dallas, Fort Worth
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS