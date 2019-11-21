Last updated: 10:30 AM ET, Thu November 21 2019

American Airlines Announces New 2020 Summer Routes

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 21, 2019

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines today announced 20 new seasonal routes for summer, including both domestic and international destinations.

“Every year, we evaluate our network and look to create more routes and serve unique destinations whether we’re entering new markets like Casablanca or adding more service to places like Traverse City, Michigan,” Vasu Raja, American’s Senior Vice President of Network Strategy, said in a statement.

“We continue to deliver the best network with the most options for our customers domestically and internationally during the most popular vacation time of the year.”

Here are the new summer destinations:

* From Charlotte: Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

* From Washington D.C. Reagan National: Traverse City, Mich.

* From Dallas/Fort Worth: Fairbanks, Alaska and Portland, Maine

* From Los Angeles: Bozeman, Montana

* From New York LaGuardia: Bozeman, Montana and Kalispell, Montana

* From Miami International: Jackson, Miss. and Des Moines, Iowa

* From Chicago O’Hare: Anchorage, Alaska; Budapest, Hungary; Krakow, Poland; and Prague, Czech Republic.

* From Philadelphia International: Bozeman, Montana; Casablanca, Morocco; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik.

