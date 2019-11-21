American Airlines Announces New 2020 Summer Routes
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 21, 2019
American Airlines today announced 20 new seasonal routes for summer, including both domestic and international destinations.
“Every year, we evaluate our network and look to create more routes and serve unique destinations whether we’re entering new markets like Casablanca or adding more service to places like Traverse City, Michigan,” Vasu Raja, American’s Senior Vice President of Network Strategy, said in a statement.
New Study Breaks Down Customer Satisfaction With Travel Apps,...Features & Advice
Disney World Announces New 4-Park Magic TicketEntertainment
“We continue to deliver the best network with the most options for our customers domestically and internationally during the most popular vacation time of the year.”
Here are the new summer destinations:
* From Charlotte: Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
* From Washington D.C. Reagan National: Traverse City, Mich.
* From Dallas/Fort Worth: Fairbanks, Alaska and Portland, Maine
* From Los Angeles: Bozeman, Montana
* From New York LaGuardia: Bozeman, Montana and Kalispell, Montana
* From Miami International: Jackson, Miss. and Des Moines, Iowa
* From Chicago O’Hare: Anchorage, Alaska; Budapest, Hungary; Krakow, Poland; and Prague, Czech Republic.
* From Philadelphia International: Bozeman, Montana; Casablanca, Morocco; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS